Mumbai Cops Over 55 Told To Stay Home After 3 Colleagues Die Of COVID-19

The COVID-19 count in Mumbai has crossed the 5,000-mark.

Mumbai policemen over 55 have been asked to stay home after three cops died of coronavirus in the city.

Policemen over 55 will not be on duty as Mumbai fights the COVID-19 pandemic. They have been asked to stay at home until the virus was brought under control, said officials.

This was decided by the Mumbai Police Chief Param Bir Singh after three policemen lost their lives in a matter of three days. All three were 50-plus.

Those above 55 are more prone to the COVID-19 infection, according to a central health ministry advisory, and come under the high risk category.

On Monday, a 56-year-old head constable posted in traffic died.

Mumbai has reported over 5,500 coronavirus cases, and the number of deaths has climbed to 219, the civic body said on Monday.

Maharashtra has the most number of COVID-19 infections in the country.