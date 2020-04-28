Coronavirus Live Updates: As Delhi Crosses 3,000 Mark, Haryana Tightens Borders

Coronavirus India Live Updates: India recorded 1,463 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 28,380. The total number of deaths from the deadly virus stands at 886. More than three million cases of coronavirus have been officially registered across the world, with nearly 80 percent in Europe and the United States, news agency AFP reported.
Coronavirus cases in Delhi crossed the 3,000-mark on Monday with the addition of 190 cases in the last 24 hours. With no fresh deaths, the number of those who have died of the virus in the national capital remains 54.
As COVID-19 grips Delhi, Haryana said it will tighten its borders with the national capital, clamping down on travel to its satellite cities of Gurgaon and Faridabad, authorities said. At least two other borders - Sonipat and Jhajjar - were sealed earlier amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
Delhi on Monday added two new containment zones- Mehrauli and Pillanji village. Now the total of the areas under severe lockdown is 99. The total number of cases now stand at 3,108.
Here are the Live Updates of coronavirus cases across India:
