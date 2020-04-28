Coronavirus Live Updates: As Delhi Crosses 3,000 Mark, Haryana Tightens Borders

COVID-19 Cases India Updates: Coronavirus cases in India now stand at 28,380

Coronavirus India Live Updates: India recorded 1,463 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 28,380. The total number of deaths from the deadly virus stands at 886. More than three million cases of coronavirus have been officially registered across the world, with nearly 80 percent in Europe and the United States, news agency AFP reported.

Coronavirus cases in Delhi crossed the 3,000-mark on Monday with the addition of 190 cases in the last 24 hours. With no fresh deaths, the number of those who have died of the virus in the national capital remains 54.

As COVID-19 grips Delhi, Haryana said it will tighten its borders with the national capital, clamping down on travel to its satellite cities of Gurgaon and Faridabad, authorities said. At least two other borders - Sonipat and Jhajjar - were sealed earlier amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Delhi on Monday added two new containment zones- Mehrauli and Pillanji village. Now the total of the areas under severe lockdown is 99. The total number of cases now stand at 3,108.

Here are the Live Updates of coronavirus cases across India:

Apr 28, 2020 06:01 (IST) Coronavirus: 8 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Odisha, total mounts to 111

Eight people, including four women, tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, taking the total number of cases in Odisha to 111, officials said.

While six fresh cases were reported from Balasore, one each was detected from Jajpur and Koraput districts, they said.

The patient from Koraput is a 22-year-old male health worker from Dasmantpur block, the first COVID-19 case reported from the tribal-dominated district as well as south Odisha.

The male staff nurse in a government facility is the state's first health worker to get infected with the deadly virus, the officials said, adding that he was asymptomatic.

The Koraput patient, who had returned from Kolkata on April 14 to join duty, was put under quarantine in view of his travel history, and had not joined work.

Following the COVID-19 test, he was diagnosed with the disease, the officials said.

With Koraput district reporting a coronavirus patient, COVID-19 cases have now been found in 11 out of the 30 districts of Odisha.