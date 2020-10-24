Mizoram Schools To Stay Closed For 'Covid-19 No-Tolerance Fortnight'

Mizoram is the only state that has not reported any deaths so far. (Representational)

Mizoram has decided to close all schools and hostels from Monday for two weeks as the state observes "Covid-19 No Tolerance Fortnight", officials said.

The state's Education Minister Lalchhandama Ralte said the "decision had to be taken keeping in view the imminent widespread of the Covid virus among students of Class 10 and 12 , who are to face their board examinations early next year, and hence schools and hostels had been opened for them from October 16."

The schools and hostels may be opened after November 9 if "the pandemic situation improved and community spread could be contained during the fortnight," an official statement quoted the Education Minister as saying.

India has logged over 78 lakh Covid cases so far, and Mizoram is the only state that has not reported any deaths so far; Lakshadweep, a union terrirtory, has also not recorded any deaths. Across India, over 1.17 lakh deaths have been registered so far.

On Friday, Mizoram's education department held a meeting where the decision to temporarily close the schools and hostels again was taken. The Education Minister reiterated that the health and safety of the students must remain a priority and that all SOP issued by the government must be strictly adhered to in every school and hostel.

"It was also decided in today's meeting that as the MBSE registration for candidates appearing for the Board Exams next year was in process, arrangements be made by respective school authorities to ensure this was not disrupted, and also to ensure that the students do not miss lessons by continuing their tuitions through online classes," the official statement read.

Mizoram has so far reported over 2,300 cases.



