Migrant Couple Stranded In Tripura Names Their Baby 'Lockdown'

Coronavirus: Medicines, food and other essential items are being provided to them

Due to the nationwide lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic, people are stranded in various parts of the country. A vendor couple from Rajasthan were also stranded in Tripura. They couple sells plastic wares to several states and travel from one place to another.

This time, their experience was different. Sanjay Bauri and his wife Manju Bauri became parents to a baby boy and named him "Lockdown", as their child was born during the lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Besides them, 61 other migrant vendors are also stranded in Agartala. Mr Sanjay didn't take the risk of travelling to Rajasthan's Dausa district via road or rail as his wife was expecting, but they got tensed once they came to know about the nationwide lockdown.

When they came to Agartala railway station at Badarghat, they found out the trains were not running.

Sources said the railway police sent the migrant vendors to two temporary shelter houses soon after the lockdown. Medicines, food and other essential items are being provided to them.