Meet Tomorrow To Assess If Virus In Community Transmission Mode In Delhi

Has coronavirus reached the stage of community transmission in Delhi? A key meeting to figure this out will be held tomorrow, which will be attended by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the absence of Arvind Kejriwal. Mr Kejriwal is unwell. He is running a temperature and is expected to take a coronavirus test tomorrow.

"The Chief Minister is not well. We are very serious about his health," Mr Sisodia told reporters at a virtual press conference this evening.

"I have been authorised to attend the meeting tomorrow between the SDMA and experts. If it shows that there has been community spread in Delhi, we will change the entire strategy," he added.

The SDMA or State Disaster Management Authority is the key body involved in decision-making during any crisis. It is headed by the Lieutenant Governor and his deputy is the Chief Minster.