Arvind Kejriwal Unwell, Self-Isolates, Coronavirus Test Tomorrow

Arvind Kejriwal has gone into self-quarantine and will take a coronavirus test after complaints of mild fever and a sore throat, Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said today. The Chief Minister has cancelled all his meetings.

Mr Kejriwal, 51, had been unwell since Sunday afternoon and hasn't met anyone since then.

He has isolated himself at his official home in Delhi.

AAP leaders and many others tweeted get-well-soon wishes for Mr Kejriwal.

"Our beloved Arvind Kejriwal has mild fever and sore throat since yesterday and is on self-isolation on doctors' advice. Tomorrow he will get a Covid-19 test at 9 am. We all pray for your good health," posted AAP MLA Jarnail Singh.

"ArvindKejriwal, you are our inspiration and hero - a frontline warrior against coronavirus. You put yourself at risk for the well-being of people of Delhi. As you face a health challenge, our thoughts, wishes and prayers are with you," tweeted another MLA, Raghav Chaddha, with the hashtag #TakeCareAK.

On Sunday, the Chief Minister addressed a very brief digital press conference at noon to announce a new policy of reserving hospital beds for residents of Delhi. He was seen wearing a mask.

Amid complaints of coronavirus patients or suspected patients being denied hospital beds, Mr Kejriwal declared that hospitals run by the Delhi government and some private hospitals would be reserved only for residents of the capital.

He also said Delhi would reopen its borders, which were sealed in the first place "thinking that our hospitals will be flooded with people from other states".

Delhi has seen a spurt in COVID-19 cases and over 1,000 new cases daily for the past few days. There are over 27,600 cases in the capital.