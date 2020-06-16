Masks, With Narendra Modi's Face, Doing Brisk Business In Bhopal

"I've sold about 500-1000 Modi masks (for COVID-19) till now and the demand is high": Kunal Pariyan

Masks with the face of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other political leaders are doing brisk business at a garment store in Madhya Pradesh. Those buying mask to protect against COVID-19 infection can also choose from other leaders, like Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his predecessor Kamal Nath.

"I've sold about 500-1000 Modi masks till now and the demand is high. Masks with our CM's face is also popular. I also have masks with images of Rahul Gandhi and Kamal Nath ji," Kunal Pariyani told news agency ANI, claiming that the Modi masks are bestsellers.

The use of masks and face covers are mandatory at public places as a part of the centre's guidelines, among other precautionary measures, against coronavirus.

Masks with face of PM Modi and other leaders at a garment store in Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh is one of the worst hit states with nearly 11,000 COVID-19 cases and 465 deaths. With restrictions eased after nearly two months of lockdown, masks are being strictly enforced in the state. Though use of masks remains mandatory in public places, the state police have asked those visiting banks and jewellery shops to remove their masks for 30 seconds so that they can be photographed by the CCTV cameras for security purposes.

In states like, Uttarakhand, Kerala, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, not wearing a mask can cost a person a fine of up to Rs 5,000.

A study published in 'The Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the USA' says masks are more important than social distancing and stay-at-home orders in the fight against coronavirus. When mask-wearing went into effect in New York, the daily new infection rate fell by about 3% per day, researchers said.