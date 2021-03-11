Maharashtra Reports 14,317 Coronavirus Cases, 57 Deaths In Last 24 Hours

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has indicated that more districts may face lockdown (File)

Maharashtra has reported 14,317 new coronavirus cases and 57 deaths in the last 24 hours, the state government said in a statement, adding 7,193 patients were discharged today. As of now, there are 1,06,070 active coronavirus cases in the state.

According to the Maharashtra government, 21, 06, 400 coronavirus patients have been discharged so far at a recovery rate of 92.94 percent.

The case fatality rate in the state is 2.32%.

"Currently 4,80,083 people are in home quarantine and 4,719 people are in institutional quarantine," it said.

Maharashtra, the worst-hit state in the country, has been reporting a massive surge in daily coronavirus figures. On Wednesday, it reported 13,659 cases, which was 60 percent of the country's single-day total.



The Maharashtra government today announced a week-long lockdown - from March 15 to March 21 - in Nagpur, which reported over 1800 cases in 24 hours.



Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has indicated that more districts may face lockdown.



"Some areas of Maharashtra will witness strict lockdown measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus infection. The government is going to hold a special meeting with officials before coming out with the lockdown measures," he said.



Six states - Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu - have been reporting over 85 percent of total cases, the Health Ministry said today.