Maharashtra Records Over 8,000 COVID-19 Cases, Positivity Rate At 3.67%

Coronavirus: The positivity rate in Maharashtra currently stands at 3.67%, the bulletin said.

Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 8,159 fresh COVID-19 cases and 165 deaths which took the state's infection tally to 62,37,755 and death count to 1,30,918, the health department bulletin said. The number of COVID-19 cases and deaths recorded today are higher than those of yesterday when the state had reported 6,910 cases and 147 deaths.

This shows an increase of 1,249 COVID-19 cases than yesterday and an increase of 18 Covid related deaths.

The positivity rate in the state- the percentage of all Covid tests performed that turn out to be positive- currently stands at 3.67 percent in the state, the bulletin said.

As many as 7,839 patients were discharged from the hospitals on Wednesday pushing the total number of recoveries in the state to 60,08,750. The recovery rate in the state now stands at 96.33 per cent.

The case fatality rate stood at 2.09 per cent, while there are 94,745 active cases in the state, the bulletin showed.

Currently, there are 5,51,521 people in home quarantine while 3,795 people in institutional quarantine in the state, the bulletin added.

Maharashtra's capital Mumbai reported 435 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the tally to 7,32,582 while the death count increased to 15,800 with the addition of 13 related fatalities. The test positivity rate in the city currently stands at 1,48 per cent, the bulletin showed. Mumbai reported higher Covid cases and related fatalities than yesterday when it added 351 cases and 10 deaths.

Maharashtra reconciled 3,509 Covid-19 related fatalities on Tuesday, which resulted in a sharp increase in India's daily Covid-19 death count taking it up to 3,998. India's death count saw a massive jump today as compared to yesterday when it stood at 374 owing to Maharashtra's death count revision.