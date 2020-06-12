MNS Chief Raj Thackeray To Not Celebrate Birthday On June 14

Raj Thackeray said when normalcy is restored, he will personally meet all party workers

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Friday said that he will not celebrate his birthday on June 14 in the wake of COVID-19 situation and requested all party office bearers to not come and wish him personally.

"... on June 14, being my birthday; we will not be able to meet up the way we did each year. The sole reason being the current turbulent situation. So many people have lost their lives and many more are in anguish and suffering... The entire atmosphere is gloomy and sombre. In such times, a birthday celebration doesn't feel right. I earnestly instruct and request all my party office bearers to not come by and wish me personally," Mr Thackeray said.

"I expect you all to stay where you'll are and continue your efforts in helping others. This would be my best birthday wish and gift from you all. I applaud your efforts in helping those in need and do continue on this path. However, please take good care and adequate precautions to keep yourself and your families safe," he added.

The MNS chief further stated that when normalcy is restored, he will personally meet all party workers.