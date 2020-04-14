COVID-19: Maharashtra Minister Thanks Shah Rukh Khan For 25,000 Protective Gear Kits

Shahrukh Khan had earlier announced various initiatives to help the country during the crisis.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope has thanked Shah Rukh Khan for providing 25,000 personal protective equipment for health workers.

Shah Rukh Khan on Monday provided the personal protective equipment (PPE) kits to the frontline medical staff in Maharashtra fighting to contain the novel coronavirus pandemic in the state.

Rajesh Tope took to Twitter to thank the actor for the help. Many thanks, Mr. Shah Rukh Khan for your kind contribution of 25,000 PPE kits. This will go a long way in supporting our fight against COVID19 & protecting our frontline medical care team @iamsrk @MeerFoundation @CMOMaharashtra," he tweeted.

The actor and his wife Gauri Khan recently offered their four-storey personal office space for treating COVID-19 patients.

