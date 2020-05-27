Madhya Pradesh Bride, Groom, 100 Others Quarantined Hours After Wedding

The wedding party has been kept at three quarantine facilities in Chhindwara.

Just a few hours after their wedding, a young couple in Madhya Pradesh was sent to institutional quarantine for COVID-19 along with over 100 family members and contacts. The wedding party has been kept at three facilities in the Chhindwara district including the district hospital.

Reason: A relative of the newly married bride, a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) staffer, tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday on the day of the wedding.

Last week, the CISF staffer entered the district and his screened at the Chhindwara-Hoshangabad district border.

He subsequently stayed at his home in Junnardeo area of Chhindwara and then visited relatives in Parasia area also.

Later, he travelled to his in-laws place in Chhindwara town for attending the May 26 marriage of sister-in-law.

Chhindwara collector Saurabh Suman said, "Further action is being taken according to the protocol. First contact tracing will be done. We have received the information that few contacts are in Lalbag and Ekta Colony in Junnardeo of Chhindwara. It is being verified and contact tracing is going on."

"Three-four days back, he started showing COVID-like symptoms, after which his sampling was done and he was shifted to the Chhindwara District Hospital. His test report came COVID-19 positive on Tuesday, while his sister-in-law was being married," he said.

"Since the newly wedded married had come in contact with CISF personnel brother-in-law, his wife and children, hence she along with her newly married groom was sent into institutional quarantine on Wednesday," Mr Suman added.