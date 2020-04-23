Mamata Banerjee Hits Kolkata Streets Again, Urges People To Stay Indoors

Social distancing will help us win the battle against coronavirus: Mamata Banerjee

For the third day in a row, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hit the streets of Kolkata and advised people to strictly follow the lockdown norms, saying this was needed to break the chain of coronavirus transmission.

Visiting Moulali and Behala areas of Kolkata on Thursday, Banerjee used a loudhailer from inside a car to call upon people to stop gathering, gossiping, hanging around for the time being and stay put at home.

"Remember that social distancing does not mean you are getting disconnected from your near ones and friends. It is only about physical distancing which will help us win the battle against coronavirus and celebrate the Durga Puja which is still months away. Please don't come out," she pleaded.

Durga Puja is the biggest festival of the state.

"Lockdown is a new term. None of us knew about it in the past. But this is the only way. We have to observe it though people are facing immense hardships which we are trying to mitigate," the chief minister said.

She also described the lockdown as the most unprecedented event after the demonetisation of 2016. Lockdown is the only way to fight coronavirus which has left a large number of people affected in Maharsahtra, Delhi and other states, Ms Banerjee said.

Though the situation in West Bengal is under control, everyone has to remain cautious, she said.

Asking people not to hide if they have Covid-19 like symptoms, the CM said, "Corona positive patients are getting cured. Even today 34 patients have been cured in the state."

Apparently referring to the criticism by opposition for venturing out on road, the Trinamool Congress supremo said she was not afraid of being infected by the disease as she believed to stand beside people during their hardships.

"Being your representative, how can I stay indoors? I have to be on the road, I have to be on your side. But I am taking all precautions, I am not getting down from the car during the lockdown. Rest assured that I will be fine, we all will be fine if we follow the guidelines," she said.

The CM also pointed out that coronavirus is transmitted from one member in a family to others.

"So if one of your family members show corona like symptoms, please consult doctors and take help of police," Ms Banerjee said.

The chief minister had visited several other areas of the city on Tuesday and Wednesday asking people to stay indoors during the lockdown.

