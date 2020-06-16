UP Congress Chief Granted Bail In Buses For Migrants Case

Ajay Kumar Lallu was arrested for furnishing fake documents related to migrants bus (File)

The Allahabad High Court today granted bail to Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu while questioning his party's offer to provide buses for migrant workers, the issue which triggered a row with the state government and also led to his arrest.

The Lucknow bench of the high court said it is "disturbing" that the state government and the party were at loggerheads over the issue.

Mr Lallu was arrested for allegedly furnishing fake documents related to the 1,000 buses that the Congress offered to the BJP government to ferry stranded workers back to Uttar Pradesh.

As both sides accused each other of playing politics over migrant workers hit by the coronavirus lockdown, the Uttar Pradesh government had rejected the offer saying that the list of buses included many vehicles without valid fitness and insurance documents.