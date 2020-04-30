Coronavirus Lockdown - Trucks Don't Need Special Passes, Driver's License Enough: Home Ministry

Empty trucks should also be allowed to move after the delivery, the Home Ministry said.

No special passes are required for trucks to cross state borders during the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, the Home Ministry has reminded state governments amid reports that many of them are asking for them, holding up vehicles carrying goods or returning after delivery.

The licence of the driver is all that is needed for inter-state movement, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla has said in writing to Chief Secretaries all states.

Consolidated guidelines issued by the Home Ministry on April 15 had clearly stated rules for the movement of trucks but still there have been reports that the vehicles are not allowed to move freely and local authorities are insisting upon separate passes at state borders in different parts of the country, the letter said.

"States have to allow movement of all trucks and other goods carrier vehicles with two drivers and one helper subject to the drivers carrying valid driving licences," the one-page order said.

The Home Ministry directive also added that an empty truck or vehicle will be allowed to move after the delivery or pick-up of goods.

This is essential for maintaining the supply chain of goods and services across the country during the lockdown enforced to combat the coronavirus outbreak, the order said.

"Accordingly, all states and UTs (union territories) shall ensure that district authorities and field agencies are informed of the above instructions so that there is no ambiguity at the ground level and movement of through traffic of trucks and good carriers, including empty trucks is allowed without any hinderance," it added.

A 21-day lockdown was first announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 in a bid to combat COVID-19 and was later extended till May 3.