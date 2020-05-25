Rahul Gandhi's Chat With Uber Driver On 'Problems Many Are Facing'

Rahul Gandhi shared the picture on photo-sharing app Instagram

Nearly a week after hitting the streets to have a chat with migrants stranded due to the coronavirus lockdown, Congress Rahul Gandhi this morning said he had a "wonderful conversation" with an Uber driver as he discussed the problems being faced by him and many others amid the pandemic. The Congress MP from Kerala's Wayanad has been a constant critic of the government's handling of the pandemic since the lockdown began two months ago.

"A wonderful early am conversation with Parmanand, an Uber driver in Delhi about the problems he & many others like him are facing. #lockdown #covid19 #india (sic)," the Congress MP wrote on Instagram. The 49-year-leader has about 1 million followers on the photo sharing app.

In the picture, clicked near a standalone shop, Mr Gandhi and the Uber driver are seen sitting on chairs in a street. Mr Gandhi is wearing a white kurta pyajama with sneakers.

Multinational ride-hailing company Uber has cut thousands of jobs in the last few weeks as coronavirus slashed demand for rides. In Delhi, its services were resumed last week after nearly two months amid lockdown.

On Saturday, Mr Gandhi had shared a video where he can be seen talking to a group of migrants from Haryana.

Last week, he took to the streets of Delhi to meet migrant workers camped out near the Sukhdev Vihar flyover in city's southeast. This was hours after he urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to "reconsider" the government's Rs 20 lakh crore coronavirus package in favour of direct cash transfers to stranded labourers and poor farmers.

His move to meet migrant workers camping at a flyover in Delhi was derided by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman the next day as "dramabaazi" and said the Congress should "be more responsible" while targeting the centre on migrants in distress because of the coronavirus lockdown.

