Punish Equally, Say Bihar Cops After Home Guard Made To Do Sit-Ups

A video of the officer making the home guard do sit-ups is viral on social media.

The Bihar Policemen's Association has lodged a protest against what they see as discrimination in delivering punishment to officers for wrongdoings. The contention comes after an agricultural officer in Araria district was found guilty of making a home guard do sit-ups as punishment after the latter asked the officer for a lockdown pass earlier this month, amid a nationwide shutdown over the coronavirus pandemic.

While the senior officer - Manoj Kumar - was only transferred, two other officers, including an assistant sub-inspector, who too have been found guilty, have been suspended.

A joint report on the three men was sent to the Bihar home department by the District Magistrate and the Araria police last week.

Officials of the agriculture department officials say a First Information Report (FIR) was filed against all the three and while departmental proceeding started against Manoj kumar and his junior Rajeev Kumar.

The Bihar Policemen's Association said if the two officers have been let off by just warning and transfer, then only the same steps should be taken against assistant sub-inspector Govind Singh too.

The row comes less than a week after an officer in Bihar's Nawada district was suspended for giving a special travel pass to BJP MLA Anil Singh to bring his daughter home from Rajasthan's Kota. Annu Kumar, Sub Divisional Officer of Sadar, Nawada district was suspended by the Bihar administration.