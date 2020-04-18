On First Birthday, Baby Gets Surprise Cake From Punjab Cops Amid Lockdown

The baby named Maira in Mansa district of Punjab celebrated her birthday in self-isolation along with her parents until the police officials paid a surprise visit with the cake.

The Punjab Police shared a video of the moment on Twitter.

Amid lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, birthdays have also become a sombre affair across the country as people are stuck at home without any social contact or means to celebrate their day.

But a one-year-old in Punjab and her parents were overjoyed when the state police officials delivered a cake to them on the special day.

The nationwide lockdown has been extended till May 3 as the number of coronavirus cases in India has climbed to 14,378, which includes 480 deaths till now.

The Punjab Police shared a video of the moment on Twitter in which around five cops wearing masks and gloves can be seen parking their vehicles outside the house and then breaking into a 'Happy Birthday' song as soon as the baby comes out with her family.

"Mansa Police's sweet gesture for Maira's 1st birthday. Policemen gave her a surprise by delivering a Birthday Cake at her doorstep," the Punjab Police wrote on Twitter.

Many users lauded the state's efforts. "Police with a heart," wrote one user while another said: "What a cute and sweet video. Big salute to Punjab Police."

