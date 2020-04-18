On First Birthday, Baby Gets Surprise Cake From Punjab Cops Amid Lockdown

The Punjab Police shared a video of the moment on Twitter.

Amid lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, birthdays have also become a sombre affair across the country as people are stuck at home without any social contact or means to celebrate their day.

But a one-year-old in Punjab and her parents were overjoyed when the state police officials delivered a cake to them on the special day.

The nationwide lockdown has been extended till May 3 as the number of coronavirus cases in India has climbed to 14,378, which includes 480 deaths till now.

The baby named Maira in Mansa district of Punjab celebrated her birthday in self-isolation along with her parents until the police officials paid a surprise visit with the cake.

Mansa Police's sweet gesture for Maira's 1st birthday. Policemen gave her a surprise by delivering a Birthday Cake at her doorsteps.#TuhadiSevaSadaFarz#PunjabFightsCorona#Punjabpoliceindia@pp_mansapic.twitter.com/nqL2nhfbDs — Punjab Police India (@PunjabPoliceInd) April 18, 2020

The Punjab Police shared a video of the moment on Twitter in which around five cops wearing masks and gloves can be seen parking their vehicles outside the house and then breaking into a 'Happy Birthday' song as soon as the baby comes out with her family.

"Mansa Police's sweet gesture for Maira's 1st birthday. Policemen gave her a surprise by delivering a Birthday Cake at her doorstep," the Punjab Police wrote on Twitter.

Many users lauded the state's efforts. "Police with a heart," wrote one user while another said: "What a cute and sweet video. Big salute to Punjab Police."