On Camera, BJP MLA Says Boycott Muslim Vegetable Sellers, Defends Shocker

BJP MLA Suresh Tiwari has defended his remarks.

A BJP MLA from eastern Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district - about 300 km from state capital Lucknow - has come under severe criticism after he was seen warning people of his constituency in a video about buying vegetables from Muslim vendors amid a nationwide lockdown over coronavirus. "Why make it a big issue?" Suresh Tiwari, the MLA from Deoria's Barhaj constituency, said responding to the those attacking him for his remarks. The incident comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke against communalising the pandemic.

In a 14-second clip, which is being widely shared on social media, the 74-year-old BJP leader is heard saying in Hindi: "Keep one thing in mind. I am telling everyone openly. There is no need to buy vegetables from 'Miyas' (Muslims)." He is making a reference to the vegetable vendors from the Muslim community.

Asked about his comments, Suresh Tiwari admitted making the remarks last week. "I was in my constituency and I was interacting with a group of 10-12 people. We started having a conversation over the lockdown. I was told that Muslim vendors who are selling vegetables are spitting on them," the UP MLA said.

"So I told them that I cannot do anything but they should avoid buying from these vendors to make sure that they don't get coronavirus. When people are asking what to do.... what should a MLA say? Did I say anything wrong? Why make it a big issue?" he asked.

Thread ... This is Suresh Tiwari , a @BJP4UP MLA from east UP . A video of him asking for a boycott of Muslim vegetable vendors in #lockdown is viral. Today, when asked, the MLA said he had done nothing wrong and that he was only reacting to complaints of spitting .... pic.twitter.com/OgtCiR97il — Alok Pandey (@alok_pandey) April 28, 2020

"(AIMIM chief Asaduddin) Owaisi says objectionable things about Hindus. No one bothers and an MLA just told people in his constituency something for their benefit and so much of an issue has happened," he told the reporters at his Deoria home.

The clip that shows Mr Tiwari making the remarks has been criticised by many on social media. Among those who slammed the BJP leader for his comments was actor-turned politician and Congress leader Nagma.

In Uttar Pradesh, amid repeated appeals from the state government and police to not believe in rumours, several incidents have been reported where Muslim vendors have been targeted.

On Monday, a Muslim fruit vendor in Lakhimpur town was cornered by a few people in a locality and accused of spitting on watermelons before selling them.

In a video, the man can be heard weeping and folding his hands saying he did no wrong and he should be allowed to go. A team of the UP police reached the spot and rescued the man. Later, the police also issued a statement saying that all allegations against the vendor were found to be false.

A few days ago, vegetable vendors in the Mahoba district complained in a letter to the district administration saying they were being threatened and asked to stop selling vegetables. The district administration held an inquiry and said that no evidence was found to substantiate allegations made by the vendors.

Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said the COVID-19 pandemic affects everyone equally. "COVID-19 does not see race, religion, colour, caste, creed, language or border before striking. Our response and conduct thereafter should attach primacy to unity and brotherhood. We are in this together," PM Modi said in a post on LinkedIn.