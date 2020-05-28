Top YouTuber Bhuvan Bam Shoots Video To Help Raise Funds For Migrants

Bhuvan Bam has urged his viewers to end the practice of discrimination against the transgender community.

India's No.1 YouTuber Bhuvan Bam, who is known for his viral videos on 'BB Ki Vines', stepped out of his studio amid the Coronavirus lockdown to do some good - interview people who are the lifelines of our society with the intention to give all the earnings from this video to charity.

The video titled 'Lifeline of Society', which is a part of his popular channel Titu Talks, was released on May 26 and had been viewed over 97 lakh times in under 48 hours.

"We are searching for verified NGOs, who may already be affiliated with YouTube or Facebook. We plan to donate the money earned to them, the people we can see around us, those I have interviewed...in the right proportion...We are talking to YouTube to connect us with verified NGOs," Mr Bam told NDTV.

In the latest edition of 'Titu Talks', a chat show in which Mr Bam plays 'Titu Mama' and interviews celebrities, he interviewed a set of farmers, electricians, transgenders and milkmen to understand their plight since the lockdown started in late March.

Mr Bam, who is best known for his tongue-in-cheek videos about a young middle-class boy, his friends and family, has often incorporated socially relevant, topical themes in his productions to raise awareness.

"I realised I can use 'Titu Talks' to do good and then came this episode. I never thought I will get to interview a farmer," Mr Bam said. In the clip, Mr Bam can he heard urging viewers to become stronger and end the practice of discrimination against the transgender community after the lockdown ends.

The video was shot while observing all social distancing norms necessary to prevent spread of the novel coronavirus disease.