Migrants, Farmers In Nirmala Sitharaman's Day 2 Package Break-Up: Sources

Coronavirus: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will address the media this evening

The second tranche of the centre's Rs 20 lakh crore fiscal stimulus, which will be unveiled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today, is likely to focus on the migrant issue and the rural economy, sources said.

The centre has been at the receiving end of opposition criticism since Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the economic package and the lockdown extension on Tuesday.

The Congress repeatedly pointed out that there was no mention of the migrants, who have suffered the most since the imposition of the lockdown in March.