Make Policy For COVID-19 Affect On Economy: Yogi Adityanath To Officials

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday asked his government officials to prepare a policy to attract investment in the state to deal with Covid-19 blow to its economy.

In a meeting with senior officials, Yogi Adityanath said the economic activities have been hit hard by COVID-19 outbreak and alternative resources of revenue should be explored.

According to a senior official, the Chief Minister asked to prepare plan for increasing the cash flow and investments in the state.

The Chief Minister directed officials to make arrangements for portable ventilators to meet emergency requirements and provide infrared thermometer to all district authorities to facilitate the testing of migrant labourers.

The Chief Minister said well-equipped private hospitals should be given permission for treatment of COVID-19 and if any patient wants to get his treatment done there, permission should be given to him on his written request.

All resources available in the state should be used for testing, the Chief Minister said, while naming leading institutes like CDRI, IITR, BSIP in which it could be done.

He also called for activating a testing laboratory in Saharanpur and stressed that efforts should be made to make Uttar Pradesh the number one state in testing capacity in coming weeks.

He also directed officials to arrange for imparting training to Ayush doctors, nursing and paramedical students to treat COVID-19 patients in case their services are required.