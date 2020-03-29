Coronavirus Lockdown Live Updates: India Reports 194 COVID-19 Cases In A Day, Total Rise To 918

PM Modi has announced lockdown for 21 days to contain coronavirus spread. (Representational)

The number of coronavirus cases soared to 918 on Saturday including 19 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry.

To contain the spread of the highly contagious illness throughout the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a lockdown for 21 days. Following the announcement, thousands of migrant labourers are walking long distances back to their native towns, villages after all transport was stopped, except for essential services.

On Saturday, Union Home Ministry wrote to the state governments, telling them to ensure "temporary accommodation, food, clothing, medical care for homeless people and migrant labourers, stranded due to the curbs.

A vaccine is still at least 12 to 18 months away, the World Health Organization has said, urging the countries to "unite to fight the pandemic together". The global economy has plunged into a downturn that will require massive funding to help developing nations, IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva said on Friday. "It is clear that we have entered a recession that will be worse than in 2009 following the global financial crisis," she told reporters during an online press briefing.

Here are the updates on Coronavirus:

Mar 29, 2020 07:25 (IST) Delhi: Police are conducting checks on the movement of vehicles and people, allowing only those availing or rendering essential services. Visuals from Delhi-Ghazipur border. #CoronavirusLockdownpic.twitter.com/qzKI35yaBt - ANI (@ANI) March 29, 2020