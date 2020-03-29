Non-Essential Goods Can Be Transported During Lockdown: Centre

Coronavirus: Centre also allowed use of SDRF for providing food to migrant workers (File)

The centre has asked states and union territories to allow transportation of goods without the essential and non-essential distinction during the 21-day coronavirus lockdown, announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week. The delivery of newspapers, supply chain of milk collection and distribution, and supply of groceries including hygiene products are to be allowed, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said in a letter to the state and UT governments.

"Entire supply chain of milk collection and distribution, including its packaging material is allowed," Mr Bhalla said in the letter.

"Newspaper delivery supply chain is also allowed under print media," he added.

"Groceries including hygiene products such as hand washes, soaps, disinfectants, body wash, shampoos, surface cleaners, detergents and tissue papers, toothpaste/oral care, sanitary pads and diapers, battery cells, chargers" are allowed, the letter said.

The central government has also allowed the use of SDRF (State Disaster Response Force) for providing food and essentials to homeless people, including migrant labourers, stranded due to the lockdown, and sheltered in the relief camps and other places.