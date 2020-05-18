In Kerala, Shopping Complexes With Riders, Salons For Haircuts, Shaves

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced a series of riders as he eased restrictions for lockdown 4, which will remain in force till May 31.

Under the new measures, public transport will be allowed to run with 50 per cent capacity; inter-district travel, however, will not permitted.

"No public transport for inter-district travel. However, people will be allowed to travel between 7am-7pm. No special pass required. Just an "identification card" (Thiricha ariyal card)," he said.

"Those who have to travel regularly for work to other districts need to take permisison from collector or police. Containment zones scrutiny will be higher," he added.

"In Taxi, apart from driver only two people will be permitted. Three in case of a family. In auto, only one passenger will be allowed,"he said.

Shops in shopping complexes will be allowed to open on alternate days, the chief minister said. Shopping malls will continue to remain shut. "Barber shops and beauty parlours are also allowed to fuction but they cannot use air conditioners. Customers need to take prior appointments," he said.

He also announced that 29 new cases were reported in the state. "Total number of cases in the state is now 630, including 130 active cases," he said.