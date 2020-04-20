Don't 'Dilute' Coronavirus Lockdown Rules, Centre Tells States

Coronavirus COVID-19: The nationwide lockdown has been extended to May 3.

The government has made it clear that states and union territories cannot "dilute" the guidelines issued by the centre on the nationwide lockdown to control the spread of coronavirus and said states cannot allow their own activities during this period. In a letter to states and union territories, the Union Home Secretary has said that only those activities permitted by the centre in its guidelines are allowed, as it permitted some sectors to partially open up from today in parts of the country that are least affected by coronavirus.

Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla wrote the letter on Sunday after some states made their own list of essential activities and announced relaxation of COVID-19 lockdown restrictions from today. The government said this is not permissible and cited an observation made by the Supreme Court last month to be noted as a direction.

"It has come to notice that some of the states/UTs are issuing orders allowing activities which have not been allowed as per guidelines issued by MDA under the Disasrter Management Act, 2005," the Home Ministry said.

"I would again urge you to ensure compliance of the revised consolidated guidleienes, and direct all concerned authorities for their strict implementation in letter and spirit without any dilution and to ensure strict compliance of lockdown," the letter reads.

Kerala announced relaxation of the lockdown restrictions in two zones, allowing private vehicles movement on an odd-even basis and dine-in services at hotels from today.

"In Rajasthan, we will be implementing modified lockdown from 20th April till 3rd May," Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had tweeted on Sunday.

"Our priority is to completely stop transmission of COVID-19, but at the same time efforts are being made to start economic activities. During #ModifiedLockdown, it will be ensured that social distancing is maintained during industrial activities,following guidelines of central govenrment," Mr Gehlot said in another tweet.

Last week, the government came out with guidelines for the revival of industrial and commercial activities after Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended till May 3 the lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus in the country. The government said it will allow some construction activities and industrial operations in rural areas from today. Offices of Government of India and offices of states and union territories, private vehicles for emergency services, e-commerce companies selling essential goods; courier services, MNREGA works and financial sector will also be allowed to function.

On Sunday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Amarinder Singh said restrictions would not be eased in their states.

The government on Sunday revised the list of economic activities and services to be allowed from today and said the supply of non-essential goods by e-commerce companies is banned during the lockdown period.

