Don't Dilute Lockdown, Centre Tells States, Calls Out Kerala

The Kerala government had announced the relaxation of COVID-19 lockdown restrictions in two zones, allowing private vehicles on an odd-even basis and dine-in services at hotels from Monday.

New Delhi:

Kerala's decision to allow restaurants and book shops from today are a violation of the coronavirus lockdown, the home ministry said today in a letter to the state. The letter also said the state is wrong to allow bus travel within towns.

Local workshops, barber shops, two passengers in the backseat of cars and pillion riders on two-wheelers were also allowed.

