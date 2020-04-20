Don't Dilute Lockdown, Centre Tells States, Calls Out Kerala

Kerala's decision to allow restaurants and book shops from today are a violation of the coronavirus lockdown, the home ministry said today in a letter to the state. The letter also said the state is wrong to allow bus travel within towns.

The Kerala government had announced the relaxation of COVID-19 lockdown restrictions in two zones, allowing private vehicles on an odd-even basis and dine-in services at hotels from Monday.

Local workshops, barber shops, two passengers in the backseat of cars and pillion riders on two-wheelers were also allowed.