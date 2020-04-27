Delhi Cops' Gesture For Bangla Sahib Gurudwara Appreciated By PM Modi

Delhi Police vehicles take a round of Bangla Sahib Gurudwara in the city.

With sirens blazing as a mark of respect, the Delhi Police today paid tribute to the Bangla Sahib Gurudwara in the city by carrying out a procession around the complex. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while sharing the video on Twitter, lauded the police for the gesture and also appreciated Gurudwaras in India for their efforts in the fight against coronavirus.

As the nation is observing a lockdown imposed due to the spread of COVID-19 disease, Gurudwaras across India have been providing food to the needy and spreading the message of hope and solidarity amid the pandemic.

The Bangla Sahib in the heart of the national capital has been providing food to around 75,000 people on a daily basis.

"Good gesture by the Delhi Police. Our Gurudwaras have been doing exceptional work in serving people. Their compassion is appreciable," PM Modi said.

The cavalcade of police officials on motorcycles and four-wheelers was led by Deputy Commissioner of Police Eish Singhal. After taking a round of the shrine, the police officials also helped prepare the langar (food) at the Gurudwara.

"In the present times, when COVID-19 is taking its toll on our society, there are a few individuals and organisations who have risen to the occasion and went beyond the calls of their duty to help people. I wish to sincerely appreciate the humanitarian work being done by Gurudwara Bangla Sahib," said Mr Singhal.

"As a mark of our appreciation, police patrolling vehicles, including COVID-19 Patrol bikes, did a parkirama (round) of the Gurudwara Bangla Sahib complex. We hope the management will continue to help poor and needy the way it has done in the past while following the words of Guru Nanak Dev Ji," he added.

Earlier, the Gurudwara had also handed over its premises to renowned hospitals so that they could use it to keep the coronavirus patients. On April 19, the shrine was lit up in the evening as a gesture to extend hope and solidarity to COVID-19 warriors and frontline workers.