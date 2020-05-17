Delhi Congress Leader Detained For Helping Migrants Reach UP Border

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee President Anil Chaudhary was detained at his house.

A Delhi Congress leader has been put under preventive detention at his house for allegedly taking migrants to the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border without following any social distancing guidelines amid the nation-wide lockdown to tackle the coronavirus pandemic, the police said.

A case under IPC 188 and the Disaster Management Act has been registered by the Delhi Police against Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) President Anil Chaudhary.

A number of migrants were allegedly transported to the Ghazipur border in Delhi in different vehicles by the Congress leader today, the police said, adding that around 300 workers were seen at the border this morning.

The police then reached Mr Chaudhary's house and detained him.

The incident comes a day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took to the streets of Delhi on Saturday evening to meet migrant workers camped out near the Sukhdev Vihar flyover in city's southeast.

Since the lockdown to break the coronavirus chain of transmission was enforced in March, a lot of migrants have been on the road in a desperate bid to reach their home-states.

The lockdown, which brought almost the entire economy to a standstill, left lakhs of migrants and daily wagers without jobs, money, food or shelter. And, with public transport shut during the lockdown, they had little choice but to walk hundreds of kilometres home.