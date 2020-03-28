Coronavirus Lockdown: Cops Rush To Chandigarh Family That Threatened Suicide Over Food Supply

Police said a woman called saying they have no means to buy food, medicine (Representational)

Chandigarh Police on Saturday rushed to help a family that threatened suicide after running out of food due to the lockdown in the city, an official statement said.

Police said they received a distress call from a woman saying she, along with her husband and an unwell child, will commit suicide as they have no means to buy food and medicine, it said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Dilsher Singh, along with area Station House Officer, rushed to the family's residence and gave them food and some money, the statement said.