Assam Announces More Exemptions During Lockdown 3.0

Assam has imposed a curfew from 6 pm to 6 am in the state during the extended lockdown. (File)

The Assam Government has announced a number relaxations amid the lockdown over coronavirus which will give more flexibility and time to people working in industries and commercial establishments.

The government has imposed a curfew from 6 pm to 6 am in the state during the extended lockdown till May 17, and released a list of exemptions.

The new relaxations include allowing tea industries to operate while private offices operating from malls can also remain open.

Here's a brief list of the new exemptions:

All industries along with their supply chain are allowed to operate in the state without the need for any specific order. All personnel working will be allowed to commute to work at any time.

Tea industries and workers engaged are allowed to operate at all times.

Warehouses are allowed to operate and workers required for their operation are allowed to commute at all times.

All activities related to public distribution system, Food Corporation of India warehouses, Railways, LPG and Petroleum delivery and workers and staff engaged in these services are allowed to operate at all times.

E-commerce delivery is allowed between 6 am and 6 pm only, however, back-end activities and personnel engaged there are allowed at all times.

All automobile dealerships and outlets are allowed to operate between 6 am and 6 pm.

Supply-chain related to essential food items like milk, fish and other perishables including workers engaged in these activities are allowed to operate.

All essential services including conservancy services by municipal bodies and other government agencies are allowed.

Private offices located in the same building like that of a mall or a market complex are allowed to operate but shops in the same building will not be allowed to open.

Shops in market complex are allowed to operate with two shops closed between two open shops. However, grocery shops, pharmacies and medical establishments situated there are allowed to open on all days during the permitted hours.

All types Of goods-carrying vehicles are allowed to ply at all times.

All construction activities including highway construction are allowed at all times.

Bank employees are allowed to move beyond 6 pm depending on necessity.

Large standalone shops are allowed to operate with a limited number of entrants.

All these exemptions are not applicable in containment zones or hotspots (areas where number of coronavirus cases are high), the government said. It also said social distancing protocols should be followed in all activities and if an organisation violates any COVID-19 protocols, the owner of that place will be held responsible.