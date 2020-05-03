What's Open, What's Not In Assam During Extended Coronavirus Lockdown

Coronavirus: No buses will run within or to red and orange zones in Assam

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday formed an economic advisory committee to revive the state's economy amid the coronavirus pandemic. The eight-member committee led by retired IAS officer Subhash Das will look at various aspects of the state's economy and provide recommendations to bring back economic buoyancy through systematic interventions.

The other officials of the committee include retired vice chancellor of Assam Agricultural University KM Bujarbarua and professor of Gauhati University Madhurjya Bezbarua, among others.

The Assam government has also released a list of what will be open in the extended lockdown. Out of the 33 districts, 29 are in green zone and four in orange zone. There is no red zone in Assam.

Here's a brief list of what is open and what is not:

All zones

Curfew from 6 pm to 6 am, pharmacy and essential services exempted. Use of mask is compulsory and spitting in public areas is punishable. Except for medical emergency, people above 65 and children below 12 are not allowed to come out. All social, political, cultural and religious gathering are not allowed.

Green zone

Private medical and vet services will be open. Stand-alone shops in both urban and rural areas will remain open till 5 pm. One-third of markets can open till 5 pm. The market committee with the help of the authorities will decide which shops in a market will remain open. Bookstalls will remain open. Autorickshaw, cycle-rickshaw and cabs are allowed with a driver and two passengers. Two-wheeler allowed but cannot take pillion. Tea stall, restaurants and ice cream shops allowed only for takeaway.

What is not allowed

Shopping malls will remain closed. No buses will run within or to red and orange zones. Salons, gyms, swimming pools and movie theatres will be shut. Vehicles carrying poultry and livestock cannot enter Assam.

In orange and red zones, none of the above will open.