Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Coronavirus Cases Cross 80-Lakh Mark In India

New Delhi:
The country's one-day coronavirus tally rose by almost 14 per cent with a jump of 49,881 new COVID-19 infections taking India's overall Covid numbers past the 80 lakh mark, the Health Ministry data shows. The country also reported 517 deaths in the last 24 hours. The overall Covid related fatalities now stand at 1,20,527.
India's COVID-19 caseload surpassed the 80-lakh mark on Thursday with 49,881 new cases, while the recoveries have surged to 73.15 lakh pushing the national recovery rate to 90.99 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data.
Here are the Updates on Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases:
Coronavirus News: US Tops 90,000 Coronavirus Cases In 24 Hours For First Time
The United States notched a record number of new coronavirus cases on Thursday, for the first time topping 90,000 diagnoses in 24 hours, according to a tally from Johns Hopkins University.
The country, which has seen a resurgence of its Covid-19 outbreak since mid-October, recorded 91,295 new cases in the 24 hours up to 8:30 pm Thursday (0030 GMT Friday), according to a real-time count by the Baltimore-based school.
