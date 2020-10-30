Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Coronavirus Cases Cross 80-Lakh Mark In India

Coronavirus cases crossed 80-lakh mark in India on Saturday.

The country's one-day coronavirus tally rose by almost 14 per cent with a jump of 49,881 new COVID-19 infections taking India's overall Covid numbers past the 80 lakh mark, the Health Ministry data shows. The country also reported 517 deaths in the last 24 hours. The overall Covid related fatalities now stand at 1,20,527.

India's COVID-19 caseload surpassed the 80-lakh mark on Thursday with 49,881 new cases, while the recoveries have surged to 73.15 lakh pushing the national recovery rate to 90.99 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

Here are the Updates on Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases: