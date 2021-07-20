Coronavirus Live Updates: Over 41 Crore Vaccine Doses Administered In India Till Now

Coronavirus Live Updates: The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has surpassed 41 crore, the Union health ministry said.

India has been offered 7.5 million doses of Moderna vaccine, the WHO said. (File)

The cente is holding discussions with COVID-19 manufacturers Moderna and Pfizer over several issues including indemnity waiver, Dr VK Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog said. Earlier, Dr VK Paul had said that government is in touch with the companies and holding discussions. "We are in touch with them. We are holding discussions. It is a process of negotiation and dialogues. We are trying to get a solution on contractual and commitments issues. This process is ongoing."

Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, Regional director of World Health Organisation (WHO) South East Asia, said that India has been offered 7.5 million doses of Moderna vaccine through Covax."

Meanwhile, the cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has surpassed 41 crore, the Union health ministry said on Monday.

Overall, 12,73,70,809 people in the age group 18-44 years across the country have received their first dose and 50,58,284 their second dose since the start of phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

Here are the Live Updates on Coronavirus:

US Issues "Do Not Travel" Advisory For UK Amid Rise In COVID-19 Cases
The US State Department and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) both issued on Monday their highest warnings against travel to the United Kingdom because of a rising number of COVID-19 cases in that country.
Goa chief minister briefs PM Modi on COVID-19 situation in his state
A delegation led by Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other Union ministers in the national capital on Monday.

Mr Sawant invited Prime Minister Modi to inaugurate the historic Aguada Jail, beautified under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme, and to address all the Village Panchayats of Goa for undertaking the Atmanirbhar Swayampurna Programme, according to a release issued by the state government.