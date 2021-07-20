Coronavirus Live Updates: Over 41 Crore Vaccine Doses Administered In India Till Now

India has been offered 7.5 million doses of Moderna vaccine, the WHO said. (File)

The cente is holding discussions with COVID-19 manufacturers Moderna and Pfizer over several issues including indemnity waiver, Dr VK Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog said. Earlier, Dr VK Paul had said that government is in touch with the companies and holding discussions. "We are in touch with them. We are holding discussions. It is a process of negotiation and dialogues. We are trying to get a solution on contractual and commitments issues. This process is ongoing."

Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, Regional director of World Health Organisation (WHO) South East Asia, said that India has been offered 7.5 million doses of Moderna vaccine through Covax."

Meanwhile, the cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has surpassed 41 crore, the Union health ministry said on Monday.

Overall, 12,73,70,809 people in the age group 18-44 years across the country have received their first dose and 50,58,284 their second dose since the start of phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

Jul 20, 2021 06:47 (IST) United States has improved the travel advisory for India, lowering it from the highest Level 4, which means no travel, to Level 3, which urges citizens to reconsider travel. pic.twitter.com/Ys662ey6s5 - ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2021

The US State Department and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) both issued on Monday their highest warnings against travel to the United Kingdom because of a rising number of COVID-19 cases in that country.