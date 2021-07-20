44 New Covid Cases In Delhi, 5 Deaths, Positivity Rate 0.07%

Delhi Covid Cases Today: Delhi today reported 44 new cases of COVID-19.

Delhi today reported 44 new cases of COVID-19, taking the number of total active cases to 569 in the city. The national capital also reported five deaths, taking the total number of fatalities to 25,035.

The recovery rate and the death rate stood at 98.21 per cent and 1.73 per cent, respectively, while the positivity rate has come down to 0.07 per cent.

Thirty-seven patients recovered in the past 24 hours, taking the number of total discharged patients in the city to 14,10,005.

The national capital now has 406 localities marked as containment zones.

On Monday, three Covid-related deaths and 36 new cases were recorded as the positivity rate stood at 0.06 per cent.

On Sunday, no deaths were reported due to the virus in Delhi which recorded 51 new cases with a positivity rate of 0.07 per cent.

It was on March 2 this year that the capital had reported zero fatalities due to the virus when the number of daily infections stood at 217 and the positivity rate was 0.33 per cent.