Coronavirus Live Updates: Over 2.8 Lakh COVID-19 Cases In India

India's coronavirus death count has also risen to 8,102.

India has now taken the fourth spot in the list of nations worst hit by Coronavirus. The country logged 2,95,772 cases this evening, overtaking the UK, which was in the fourth spot so far, with 2,91,588 cases. The coronavirus numbers have been increasing exponentially since the May 24, when India entered the list of top 10. It has just 18 days to reach the fourth slot.

Over the last weeks, the virus has been increasing exponentially, logging more than 9000 cases. The last 24 hours' increase, 9,996, was the highest ever.

Maharashtra, the country's biggest coronavirus hotspot, is about to touch the 1 lakh-mark with 97,648 cases. It is followed by Tamil Nadu and Delhi. The national capital has a total of 34,687 cases.

