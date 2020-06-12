India's Coronavirus Cases Cross 3 Lakh-Mark

Coronavirus: The number of COVID-19 cases in India has been rising

India has reported over three lakh cases of the highly infectious COVID-19 disease, caused by the coronavirus. The cases rose 2,903 today to reach 3,00,438. Maharashtra has the highest cases in India with 1,01,141, followed by Tamil Nadu with 40,698 and Delhi with 34,687.

India has the fourth-highest number of coronavirus cases among 10 nations worst-hit by coronavirus, for which no vaccine has been developed yet.

The death count rose to 8,498 with a record single-day spike of 396 fatalities.

Coronavirus cases continue to rise across the country, days after the centre announced a new period of the lockdown under its "Unlock1" plan, which has eased restrictions in phases by allowing flights to resume, shops to reopen and offices to function, among other measures, with following strict safety rules and social distancing practices.

India's country's recovery rate - the number of patients who have successfully fought the viral illness - stood at 49.47 per cent this morning. 1,47,195 people have recovered, the Health Ministry has said. The number of recoveries is more than the active cases for the second consecutive day.