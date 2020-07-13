Coronavirus Live Updates: India Reports More Than 28,000 COVID-19 Cases, Tally Crosses 8 Lakh Mark

The recovered cases exceed active cases by 2,42,362: Ministry (Representational)

Coronavirus Live Updates: India added a record 28,637 cases of coronavirus infection on Sunday pushing the country's COVID-19 tally to 8,49,553, while the number of deaths climbed to 22,674 with 551 people who died due to the disease in a day, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The number of recoveries stands at 5,34,620, while there are 2,92,258 active cases of coronavirus infection presently in the country, the updated data at 8 am showed. "Thus, around 62.93 per cent of patients have recovered so far," an official said. "As more people are recovering due to all-round efforts, the recovered cases exceed active cases by 2,42,362," it said.

The total number of confirmed cases include foreigners. This was the third consecutive day that COVID-19 cases in the country have increased by more than 26,000.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 1,15,87,153 samples have been tested up to July 11 with 2,80,151 samples being tested on Saturday.

More than 630 new coronavirus-related deaths were confirmed in Brazil in the past 24 hours, bringing the country's total COVID-19 deaths up to over 72,000 according to the latest data from the Health Ministry.

Here are the updates on Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases In India:

Jul 13, 2020 06:44 (IST) WHO reports record daily increase in global coronavirus cases, up over 230,000



The World Health Organization reported a record increase in global coronavirus cases on Sunday, with the total rising by 230,370 in 24 hours.

The biggest increases were from the United States, Brazil, India and South Africa, according to a daily report. The previous WHO record for new cases was 228,102 on July 10.

Jul 13, 2020 06:29 (IST) TPCC working president requests Union Health Minister to visit, review COVID-19 situation Telangana



Former MP Karimnagar and TPCC working President Ponnam Prabhakar has written to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan requesting him to visit Hyderabad to review the COVID-19 cases.

In his letter to Union Health Minister, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) working president Ponnam Prabhakar on Sunday alleged that the State government had failed to curtail the spread of the deadly virus and provide central assistance accordingly.

"Telangana state government had failed to curtail the spread of the deadly virus because of its inefficiency and lethargy. The State government had failed to curb the spread of the virus which had affected the frontline warriors'' medical fraternity, police personnel, media personnel and others. The medical personnel treating the patients at Gandhi hospital were denied PPE kits also." he wrote in the letter.