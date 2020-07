India has recorded over 2 lakh new COVID-19 cases in 10 days.

India registered more than 28,000 new coronavirus cases for the second consecutive day, taking its tally to over 8.78 lakh infections, the Union Health Ministry said this morning. The jump in the new patients in the last 24 hours - 28,701 cases - is the country's biggest single-day surge since the beginning of the pandemic.

The country has recorded over two lakh cases in 10 days.