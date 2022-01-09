Coronavirus Live Updates: India Reports 1,41,986 New Covid Cases, 285 Deaths

India saw a single-day rise of 1,41,986 new coronavirus cases, raising the tally to 3,53,68,372, which included 3,071 cases of Omicron variant reported across 27 states and union territories so far, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday.
Of the 3,071 cases of Omicron variant, 1,203 have recovered or migrated, according to the data updated by the ministry at 8 am.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra announced a series of fresh restrictions as it logged 41,434 new Covid cases Saturay -- marginally higher than yesterday -- as the highly infectious Omicron variant continued its rampage through the country. Thirteen people died in the last 24 hours – five of them in Mumbai. The country's financial capital reported 20,318 cases in the last 24 hours -- a shade lower than yesterday's 20,971.
Delhi today reported 20,181 fresh Covid cases, the highest single-day rise since May last year. The capital city also reported 7 deaths over the last 24 hours.
Lauding the feat of over two crore youngsters in the 15-18 age group getting vaccinated against COVID-19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday called for continuing the momentum.
