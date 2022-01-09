Coronavirus Live Updates: India Reports 1,41,986 New Covid Cases, 285 Deaths

Maharashtra announced a series of fresh restrictions amid rise in cases. (Representational)

India saw a single-day rise of 1,41,986 new coronavirus cases, raising the tally to 3,53,68,372, which included 3,071 cases of Omicron variant reported across 27 states and union territories so far, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday.

Of the 3,071 cases of Omicron variant, 1,203 have recovered or migrated, according to the data updated by the ministry at 8 am.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra announced a series of fresh restrictions as it logged 41,434 new Covid cases Saturay -- marginally higher than yesterday -- as the highly infectious Omicron variant continued its rampage through the country. Thirteen people died in the last 24 hours – five of them in Mumbai. The country's financial capital reported 20,318 cases in the last 24 hours -- a shade lower than yesterday's 20,971.

Delhi today reported 20,181 fresh Covid cases, the highest single-day rise since May last year. The capital city also reported 7 deaths over the last 24 hours.

Jan 09, 2022 06:21 (IST) "Well Done": PM Modi Lauds Vaccination Of 2 Crore Children In 15-18 Age Group

Lauding the feat of over two crore youngsters in the 15-18 age group getting vaccinated against COVID-19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday called for continuing the momentum.



He tweeted, "Excellent! Well done my young friends. Let us continue this momentum. Urging everyone to follow all COVID-19 related protocols and get vaccinated, if you haven't already." He was reacting to Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya's tweet regarding the feat.

Jan 09, 2022 06:02 (IST) Maharashtra's New Curbs As State Sees Exponential Rise In Covid Cases

Maharashtra announced a series of fresh restrictions as it logged 41,434 new Covid cases today -- marginally higher than yesterday -- as the highly infectious Omicron variant continued its rampage through the country. Thirteen people died in the last 24 hours - five of them in Mumbai. The country's financial capital reported 20,318 cases in the last 24 hours -- a shade lower than yesterday's 20,971.



The health department had earlier said a lockdown will be considered when the demand for medical oxygen crosses 800 metric tonnes per day, or more than 40 per cent of hospital beds for Covid patients are occupied.