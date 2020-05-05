Coronavirus Live Updates: India COVID-19 Cases Rise To 42,836 With Over 1,300 Dead

Coronavirus India Live Updates: India's recovery rate has moved to 27.52 per cent. (File)

The COVID-19 curve in India is relatively flat and the peak "may never come" if the work is done collectively, the health ministry said as India recorded 42,836 coronavirus cases on Monday and 1,389 deaths. With 1,074 COVID-19 patients getting cured in 24 hours on Monday, India's recovery rate has further moved to 27.52 per cent, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

"During lockdown and containment activities, we have been able to control cases relatively. The curve is relatively flat as of now. When the peak will come - that's not the right way of looking at the situation," Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

More than a quarter of a million people have died from the novel coronavirus worldwide, with over 85 percent of them in Europe and the United States, according to an AFP tally of official figures. The US had recorded 68,689 virus deaths, the most for any single country, while Europe was the hardest-hit continent with 145,023 confirmed fatalities.

Here are the Coronavirus Outbreak Live Updates:

May 05, 2020 06:58 (IST) 2 special flights to evacuate Indians from UAE on Thursday

Two special flights are set to operate on Thursday to evacuate Indians stranded in the United Arab Emirates due COVID-19 pandemic, the Indian Consulate in Dubai has announced.

The passenger list for the two flights -- Abu Dhabi to Kochi and Dubai to Kozhikode -- will be finalized by the Embassy of India, Abu Dhabi, and the Consulate General of India, Dubai, a statement said. The list will be made on the basis of registrations in the Embassy or Consulate database which was launched for this purpose a few days back, it added.

May 05, 2020 06:43 (IST) Telangana to run 40 special trains for migrants for a week

Telangana has decided to operate 40 special trains every day for one week from today for migrants.

The chief minister has instructed officials to organise travel of migrant labours on behalf of the state government. He said from various stations in Hyderabad, special trains would also run from Warangal, Khammam, Damaracharla and other places in the state. He said trains would run from the state to Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand, West Bengal and other places.