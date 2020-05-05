'India Needs Bigger Stimulus Package': Abhijit Banerjee To Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi held a discussion with Abhijit Banerjee on the economic impact of the coronavirus crisis.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had a video interaction with Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee today on the economic fall out of the coronavirus crisis, in the second instalment of his discussions with experts. Last week, he had spoken with renowned economist Raghuram Rajan.

In a clip of the video tweeted by the Congress, Dr Banerjee said: "India needs a stimulus package, we have not dedicated on large enough financial package yet."

"Handout ration cards to anybody who wants one," he said.

In the video, it was stated that they discussed the ways in which this crisis can be managed and other disasters can be averted and they also highlighted how the relief measures could be planned better.

Mr Gandhi held first such talk with Raghuram Rajan, former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor. Dr Rajan said Rs 65,000 crore was required to help the poor affected by the coronavirus-induced lockdown. He had also said that unemployment numbers are really worrying and India needs to be "cleverer" about lifting the lockdown.