14,800 Indians On 64 Flights: India's Mega Evacuation Plan Amid Lockdown

Most of these special flights will be operated by Air India. (File)

New Delhi:

The government is set to embark on a massive evacuation plan to bring back Indians abroad amid a nationwide lockdown. Starting tomorrow, at least 64 flights will be operated in the coming week to evacuate as many as 14,800 people. 

Special flights will be sent to the United States, Kuwait, Philippines, Bangladesh, United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia and the UAE. A majority of these flights will be operated by Air India.

About 200-300 passengers will be allowed on each special flight to ensure social distancing.

