Coronavirus Live: India COVID-19 Cases Cross 46 Lakh With Highest Spike In Daily Infections

India's Coronavirus tally surged past the 46-lakh mark on Saturday with the highest spike of 97,570 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the last 24 hours, the government said on Saturday.

With this latest spike, the count of COVID-19 cases stands at 46,59,985 of which, there are a total of 9,58,316 active cases while 36,24,197 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated, the Union Health Ministry said.

The current death count due to coronavirus in the country rose to 77,472 after 1,201 deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra which is the most affected by the pandemic reported 22,084 new cases, 13,489 discharged cases and 391 deaths on Saturday. The total number of cases in the state rose to 10,37,765 including 7,28,512 recoveries and 2,79,768 active cases, according to Public Health Department, Maharashtra.

Here are the Updates on Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases:

Sep 13, 2020 06:11 (IST) COVID-19 patients must not be denied beds: Health Ministry to hospitals



Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Saturday affirmed the government's resolve to ensure that patient of COVID-19 must not be denied beds and must be provided prompt treatment.



He said the collective goal must be to have a health system that is available, affordable and accessible to all and the aim of the Centre along with the states was to achieve a mortality rate of less than one per cent.



Bhushan inaugurated a virtual conclave for private hospitals providing COVID-19 treatment in the country organised by the ministry in collaboration with FICCI and AIIMS New Delhi.



"He reiterated the resolve of the Government to ensure that patient of COVID-19 must not be denied beds and must be provided prompt treatment. The collective goal must be to have a health system that available, affordable and accessible to all. He highlighted that the aim of the Centre along with the state/UT governments is to achieve a mortality rate of less than one per cent," the release said.