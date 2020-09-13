Coronavirus Live: India COVID-19 Cases Cross 46 Lakh With Highest Spike In Daily Infections

India's Coronavirus tally surged past the 46-lakh mark on Saturday with the highest spike of 97,570 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the last 24 hours, the government said on Saturday.
With this latest spike, the count of COVID-19 cases stands at 46,59,985 of which, there are a total of 9,58,316 active cases while 36,24,197 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated, the Union Health Ministry said.
The current death count due to coronavirus in the country rose to 77,472 after 1,201 deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in the last 24 hours.
Maharashtra which is the most affected by the pandemic reported 22,084 new cases, 13,489 discharged cases and 391 deaths on Saturday. The total number of cases in the state rose to 10,37,765 including 7,28,512 recoveries and 2,79,768 active cases, according to Public Health Department, Maharashtra.
Here are the Updates on Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases:
Bhushan inaugurated a virtual conclave for private hospitals providing COVID-19 treatment in the country organised by the ministry in collaboration with FICCI and AIIMS New Delhi.
"He reiterated the resolve of the Government to ensure that patient of COVID-19 must not be denied beds and must be provided prompt treatment. The collective goal must be to have a health system that available, affordable and accessible to all. He highlighted that the aim of the Centre along with the state/UT governments is to achieve a mortality rate of less than one per cent," the release said.
COVID-19 was confirmed in 2,885 persons in Kerala on Saturday even as 1,944 patients under treatment for the same have recovered from the disease, said Health Minister KK Shailaja.
Of those diagnosed today, 2,640 were cases of local transmission and the source of infection of 287 was not traceable. Forty-two are returnees from abroad and 137 from other states. Fifty-five healthcare workers were also infected by Coronavirus.
Fifteen recent deaths were confirmed on Saturday due to COVID-19. The district-wise figures for those who tested positive yesterday are Thiruvananthapuram 566, Malappuram 310, Kozhikode 286, Kollam 265, Kannur 207, Ernakulam 188, Palakkad 184, Thrissur 172, Kottayam 166, Alappuzha 163, Kasargod 150, Pathanamthitta 88, Idukki 86 and Wayanad 54.