Coronavirus LIVE: India's Covid Tally Crosses 53-Lakh Mark, 85,619 Deaths

Coronavirus cases in India:The total number of confirmed cases now stands at 53,08,015. (File)

India's COVID-19 case tally crossed the 53-lakh mark with a spike of 93,337 new cases in last 24 hours, data released by the Health Ministry on Saturday showed. The total number of confirmed cases now stands at 53,08,015 including 10,13,964 active cases. The country also witnessed 1,247 deaths during the 24-hour period, it said.

With record 95,885 recoveries, India has overtaken the United States of America to record the highest coronavirus recoveries in the world, the Health Ministry tweeted. According to the latest Health Ministry data, more than 42 lakh people have beaten COVID-19 in the country till now. Some 41 lakh people have recovered in the US.

Meanwhile, the ongoing monsoon session of Lok Sabha will be curtailed by several days, the government decided today after consulting with the opposition at the Business Advisory Committee meeting this evening. The Centre is concerned for the safety of MPs after three of them - who had attended the session - tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this week, days after their mandatory test reports turned out negative.

The government had earlier held a discussion with the opposition as it had been trying to build a consensus. Many opposition parties were also in favour of winding up the session.

The session in Lok Sabha is likely to wrap up by Wednesday next week. Rajya Sabha, the upper House of parliament, is expected to follow suit.

Here are the live updates on Coronavirus (Covid-19) cases:

Sep 20, 2020 05:59 (IST) COVID-19: 1,58 Cases, 39 Deaths In Pune, Count Crosses 1.3 Lakh

Pune city reported 1,658 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its COVID-19 count to 1,30,0081, while 39 deaths increased the count to 3,046, an official said on Saturday.

A total of 1,248 persons were discharged during the day, he added.

Sep 20, 2020 05:41 (IST) Himachal Pradesh: Tourists have started visiting Shimla after state govt allowed inter-state movement without an e-pass. A tourist says, "Due to lockdown, we were at home for almost 6 months. It feels good to be here. We are taking all precautionary measures." #COVID19pic.twitter.com/EhWyF6lVWh - ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2020

Sep 20, 2020 05:24 (IST) 4,644 new COVID-19 cases, 2,862 recoveries and 18 deaths reported in Kerala today, taking active cases to 37,488 and death count to 519: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan