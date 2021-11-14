Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Kerala Reports 6,468 New Covid Cases

Kerala reported 6,468 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, said the state government on Saturday.
The positivity rate for the day stands at 8.99 per cent. 71,906 samples were tested during the last 24 hours.
During the last 24 hours, 6,468 people recovered from the infection while 23 succumbed to the deadly virus. 151 deaths newly certified as Covid deaths were also added as per guidelines of the Centre, taking the total deaths in the state to 35,685.
Here are the LIVE Updates on Coronavirus Cases In India:
Delhi Records Over 50 New Covid Cases For 2nd Day In A Row
Delhi on Saturday recorded zero death due to COVID-19 and 56 fresh cases with a positivity rate of 0.10 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.
The slight fall in daily cases count comes a day after the city logged 62 fresh cases, the highest daily count since August 8, and two deaths due to it after a gap of nearly three weeks.
The death count due to the coronavirus infection in Delhi stands at 25,093.
