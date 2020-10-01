Coronavirus Live Updates: COVID-19 Cases In India Cross 62 Lakh-Mark, Death Count Rises To 97,497

Coronavirus Live Updates: India trails the US in the list of nations hit worst by COVID-19. (File)

Coronavirus cases in India have crossed the 62 lakh mark as the total number of cases reached 62,25,764, including 9,40,441 active cases and 51,87,825 recoveries. A total of 97,497 people have died due to COVID-19. The number of new cases was 80,472 on Wednesday and 1,179 deaths were reported, shows data from the health ministry.

India, which trails the US in the list of nations hit worst by coronavirus, has been recording the world's highest daily Covid spike since August 8.

While announcing the next phase of lifting of coronavirus-related restrictions, the Centre said schools and colleges, shut since March as lockdown was announced across the country, will be allowed to re-open from October 15. The final call, however, has been left to the states and the institutions involved. Online and distance learning shall continue to be the preferred mode of teaching and shall be encouraged, the Centre said.

The government also gave a go ahead to cinema halls, multiplexes, and exhibition halls, but their reopening will be tempered with certain restrictions.

Here are the LIVE Updates on Coronavirus cases:

Oct 01, 2020 06:01 (IST) Pandemic has taken "unprecedent toll" on economies: UN

The United Nations chief says the COVID-19 pandemic has taken "an unprecedent toll" especially on the economies of many developing countries and the world has not responded with "the massive and urgent support those countries and communities need."

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that in the United States, Canada, Europe and most of the developed world, governments have adopted packages valued in double-digits of GDP to help tackle the coronavirus crisis and its impact.

"The problem is to mobilize the resources to allow the developing countries to be able to do the same," he said.

Oct 01, 2020 05:55 (IST) International Passenger Flights To Remain Suspended Till October 31

The suspension of scheduled international passenger flights has been extended till October 31, the Indian aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said.

"However, international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on a case-to-case basis," the DGCA added.

Scheduled international passenger services have been suspended in India since March 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic. But special international flights have been operating under the Vande Bharat Mission since May and under bilateral "air bubble" arrangements with select countries since July.