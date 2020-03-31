Coronavirus Live Updates: India Reports Highest Spike In A Single Day, Tally Reaches 1251

Total number of coronavirus cases now stands at 1,251.

With 227 people tested positive in less than 24 hours, India on Monday saw the sharpest spike in coronavirus cases in a single day ever since the spread of the virus became known in the country. The total number of coronavirus cases now stands at 1,251, health ministry data showed. Of the total cases, 102 people have been cured and 32 have died. Among the states, the biggest jump was reported from Delhi - the national capital had 25 new cases, which took its total to 97. The government said then virus is still in the local transmission stage. Earlier in the day, the government also denied "rumours and media reports" about an extension of the lockdown, saying it was "baseless". Telangana, meanwhile, became the first state to tighten its belt in view of the coming economic slump, slashing the salary of all its public servants, starting with the Chief Minister:

Here Are The Latest Updates On The Coronavirus Outbreak In India: