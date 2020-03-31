Assam Becomes First State To Announce Lockdown Exemption From Tomorrow

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal

Assam has become the first state to announce exemption from the ongoing nationwide lockdown that was implemented to combat the deadly coronavirus spread in the country. The Assam government is going to ease the lockdown norms from April 1 even as the state records its first COVID-19 case from Silchar.

The decision was taken in an urgent cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday night.

Rice and flour mills will resume production and tea leaves will also be allowed to pluck from tomorrow. Agriculture and farming with necessary protection will also continue from April 1.

Apart from the state's first coronavirus case, Assam is also trying to track around 500 people who had attended the Tablighi Jamat event in Delhi's Nizamuddin mosque earlier this month.

The cabinet also announced a COVID-19 package which will encompass over 70 lakh people.

"58 lakh people under National Food Security Act (NFSA) will get free rice; non-card holders of NFSA will get Rs 1000. People in the tribal dominated areas will also get Rs 1000," a statement by the state government said.

The government added, "Around 2.7 lakh construction registered workers engaged in embankment construction will also get Rs 1,000. Trucks carrying essential items will be allowed to ply from April 1."

The country has been under lockdown from March 24 midnight in a bid to fight COVID-19. Over 1,200 cases have been reported from across the country and 32 people have died. The virus, which originated in China's Wuhan has spread exponentially across the world and affected over 7,30,000 people globally.