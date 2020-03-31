'Irresponsible Act, 441 Have Coronavirus Symptoms': Arvind Kejriwal On Delhi Mosque Event

441 have been taken to hospitals with coronavirus symptoms, says Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal today said 441 people taken out of the mosque in Delhi where a religious gathering is linked to seven coronavirus deaths have tested positive for COVID-19.

"It was a highly irresponsible act," the Delhi Chief Minister said today.

"The world over people are dying and at this time, when all religious places are deserted, they committed such a serious act."

Close to 2,000 people had been staying at "Markaz Nizamuddin", the Delhi headquarters of the Tablighi Jamaat group, for a gathering organized in March 8-10.

Over 400 were moved to hospitals yesterday with symptoms of the highly contagious virus. Over 1,000 people have been moved out in buses and are quarantined in different parts of the city.



A police case has been filed against the mosque administration. Several states are trying to track down members who attended the meet and could be vectors for a larger spread.